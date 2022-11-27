Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,700,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,790,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,692,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $27.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.