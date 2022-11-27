Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,655 Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEHP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $1,186,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $22.13 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

