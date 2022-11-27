Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,614 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $22.25 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

