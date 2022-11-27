Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 334,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,622,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 290,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 150,418 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 104,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.43.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

