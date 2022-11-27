Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

