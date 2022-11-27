Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,713 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

