Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 370 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

TD opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

