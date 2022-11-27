Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,614 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,334,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $271,100,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,023,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

