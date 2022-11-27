Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

