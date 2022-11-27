Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock opened at $338.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters Company Profile

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

