Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $591.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $832.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

