Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cintas by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $456.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

