Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,504,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $151.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

