Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.97. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.