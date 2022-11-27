Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

NYSE:APTV opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

