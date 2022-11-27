Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.