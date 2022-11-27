Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 270,319 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,372 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 470,287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.