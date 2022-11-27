Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.36 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.