Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.85 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

