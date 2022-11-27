Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after acquiring an additional 510,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,663,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after acquiring an additional 297,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.