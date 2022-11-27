Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $7,107,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after buying an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of COF opened at $101.72 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.