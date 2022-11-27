Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.18.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

