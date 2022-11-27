Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Generac by 7.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 382,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 17.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Generac by 16.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $445.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Generac to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

