Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

BSX stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

