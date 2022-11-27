Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 323.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 340.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 80,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 189,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,030,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $332.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.06. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

