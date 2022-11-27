Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $332.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.43. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.54.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

