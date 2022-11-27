Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

