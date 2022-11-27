Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 601,076 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 459,862 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.13 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average is $99.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

