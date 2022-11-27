Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,353 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in First Horizon by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,518,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,770,000 after acquiring an additional 157,196 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

