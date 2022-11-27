Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 656.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 918.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

SAP Price Performance

SAP Company Profile

SAP stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $141.68.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.