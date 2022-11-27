Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 183.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

KEY opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.78%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

