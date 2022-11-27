Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.07 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 128.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

