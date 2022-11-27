Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110,288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

