Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $480,000 in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIHP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

