Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $480,000 in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.
Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.
