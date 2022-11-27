Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $506,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,186,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DEHP stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.