Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE PGR opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.11. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

