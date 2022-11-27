Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,154,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Shares of ATVI opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

