Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,395,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 669,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,834,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

