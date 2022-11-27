Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.