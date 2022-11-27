Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $175.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average of $191.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

