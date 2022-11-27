Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $72.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

