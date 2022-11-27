Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $990,000,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,366,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 281.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

