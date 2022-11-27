Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 29 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,562.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,575.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,338.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,198.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

