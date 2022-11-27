Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW opened at $110.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

