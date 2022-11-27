Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.71 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.