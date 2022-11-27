Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $94.35 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.00.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

