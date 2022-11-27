Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,353 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,012.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 26.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,674,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,318,000 after buying an additional 775,407 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 527,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

