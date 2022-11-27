Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Shares of GWW stock opened at $604.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.79. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.