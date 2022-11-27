Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cintas Price Performance

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $456.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.65 and its 200 day moving average is $402.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

